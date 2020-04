TRIAL DATES SET FOR HOME INVASION SUSPECTS

A SEPTEMBER 15TH TRIAL HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN A MARCH 22ND HOME INVASION AT 1214 JONES STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

35-YEAR-OLD LITTLEHAWK EAGLE ELK OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND THREE WEAPONS RELATED CHARGES.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT EAGLE ELK AND AND TWO OTHER SUSPECTS ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE HOME, STRUCK THE VICTIM IN THE HEAD WITH A SHOT GUN AND STOLE SEVERAL ITEMS.

THE SAME SUSPECTS WERE INVOLVED IN A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A PARKING LOT AT 610 13TH STREET AN HOUR LATER.

TWO OTHER SUSPECTS FROM WALTHILL, NEBRASKA, 29 YEAR OLD TAREAH GRANT AND 28 YEAR OLD JOSHUA WALKER ARE ALSO CHARGED IN THE CASE.

GRANT’S TRIAL IS SET FOR JULY 7TH AND WALKER’S FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH.

ALL THREE SUSPECTS REMAIN IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.