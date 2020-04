SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER MOTORCYCLE PURSUIT AT SPEED OVER 110 MPH

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER A MOTORCYCLE PURSUIT ENDED IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 2:30 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES SAY 34-YEAR-OLD WESLEY VERZANI WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER DRIVING AT SPEEDS UP TO 114 MILES PER HOUR.

AN IOWA STATE TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP NORTH OF SIOUX CITY ON COUNTY ROAD D-12, BUT VERZANI REFUSED TO PULL OVER.

THE PURSUIT PROCEEDED INTO THE LEEDS AREA OF SIOUX CITY AND DOWN FLOYD BOULEVARD WHERE EVENTUALLY VERZANI FLED ON FOOT.

HE WAS ARRESTED SOON AFTER THAT AND IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, DRIVING WHILE BARRED, SPEEDING, AND SEVERAL OTHER TRAFFIC AND DRUG RELATED COUNTS.

VERZANI IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6700 BOND.