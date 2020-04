RICKETTS SAYS NEXT 3 WEEKS ARE CRITICAL FOR NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE REST OF APRIL WILL BE A CRITICAL MONTH FOR THE STATE REGARDING COVID-19, SO HE HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION TO ENCOURAGE RESIDENTS TO INCREASE THEIR PREVENTION EFFORTS:

RICKETTS SUGGESTS THAT IF NEBRASKANS KEEP PRACTICING PREVENTION FOR THREE WEEKS, THE STATE WILL SUCCEED IN MAKING IT THROUGH THE PANDEMIC:

RICKETTS PROCLAMATION INCLUDES SIX RULES FOR NEBRASKANS:

OC……..SOCIALLY DISTANCING. :18

THE OTHER MANDATES INCLUDE SHOPPING ALONE, HELP CHILDREN SOCIALLY DISTANCE, HELP OLDER NEBRASKANS AND TO EXERCISE AT HOME OR APART FROM OTHERS.