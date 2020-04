NORTHWEST IOWA HAS FEWER POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES THAN MOST OF THE STATE

NORTHWEST IOWA CONTINUES TO RANK AS HAVING THE FEWEST POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE STATE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HIGHLIGHTED THE NUMBERS OF OUR AREA, KNOWN AS REGION 3, IN HER DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY:

OC…….OR LESS POSITIVE CASES. :09

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS 12 POSITIVE CASES.



REYNOLDS SAYS VERY FEW PATIENTS HAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED IN OUR REGION:

OC………..FOR PATIENT CARE. :22

MOST OF THE COVID-19 CASES IN THE STATE ARE IN EASTERN AND CENTRAL IOWA.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS UPDATED THE STATE NUMBERS THURSDAY:

OC………703 NEGATIVE CASES. :20

TWO DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN LINN COUNTY TO BRING THE STATE’S TOTAL TO 29.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO SAYS 115 IOWANS ARE HOSPITALIZED AND 476 HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.