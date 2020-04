SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THERE IS A NEW PHONE APP THAT WILL HELP RESIDENTS IN THE STATE TRACK WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN.

NOEM SAYS THE “CARE 19” APP WILL BE USED TO HELP DETERMINE WHERE SOMEONE HAS BEEN IF THEY TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

OC………INVESTIGATE YOUR CASE. :16

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE APP IS COMPLETELY VOLUNTARY:

OC…………THAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO. :22

THE NEW APP LAUNCHED THURSDAY AND MAY BE DOWNLOADED BY GOING ONLINE TO COVID.SD.GOV.