WOODBURY COUNTY HAS TWO MORE CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORT THAT A MALE AND FEMALE EACH OF THE AGES OF 41 TO 60 ARE THE LATEST TWO PATIENTS.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL OF CONFIRMED CASES IN THE COUNTY TO 11.

FIFTY-ONE MORE PEOPLE TESTED NEGATIVE TO BRING THE TOTAL OF NEGATIVE TESTS TO 373.