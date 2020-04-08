UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA CLOSES ALL CAMPUSES

The University of Nebraska closed all of its campuses Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

N-U President Ted Carter announced the closures in an email Tuesday, citing public health models predicting a peak of COVID-19 cases sometime in late April.

The closure applies to most employees, including all student workers, for at least two weeks.

Carter says discussions are being held to determine which employees are necessary to remain campus, including health care workers, public safety officers, and housing and dining employees.

Employees are eligible to take up to 160 hours of emergency paid administrative leave.

The email says employees should plan to work remotely “until further notice.”