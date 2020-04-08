SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT TO SUSPEND SERVICE FRIDAY

The Siouxland Regional Transit System will cease providing general public transportation in their six county service areas as of Friday because of the coronavirus.

Ridership has been reduced recently by over 80% and revenue has equally plummeted.

SRTS will continue to provide previously established dialysis trips and a few medical trips.

All passengers will be required to wear face mask or face covering while riding.

SRTS will also be closing its administrative office this Friday on April 10th to the public and all non-essential personnel.