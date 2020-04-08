RICKETTS EXPECTS NEBRASKA COVID-19 CASES TO PEAK AT END OF MONTH

Nebraska health officials have reported more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to at least 13.

Lincoln reported that city’s first death from the virus on Wednesday and officials in Douglas County reported two deaths in the Omaha area, a woman in her 70s and another woman in her 90s who was a long-term care resident at the Douglas County Health Center.

The long-term care center has seen 15 residents and 10 employees test positive for the disease with two residents having died.

Governor Pete Ricketts says the state will likely see the peak number of cases around the end of the month:

OC…………distancing guidelines. :22

Ricketts made note of Passover and Easter taking place, and encourages residents to worship at home:

OC……….impacted by the coronavirus. :16

The number of positive cases in Nebraska had risen to 519 as of midday Wednesday.