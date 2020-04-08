REYNOLDS DECLARES THURSDAY A DAY OF PRAYER FOR IOWA

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring today (Thursday) as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa,

She is urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to participate in the 59th Annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg says normally, hundreds of Iowans would gather in Des Moines for the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, but because of COVID-19, that has been moved entirely online and made free of charge.

More information on the Iowa Prayer Breakfast and registration can be found at www.iowaprayerbreakfast.com.