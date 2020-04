GAUSMAN HOPEFUL FOR SOME TYPE OF HIGH SCHOOL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

WHILE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUILDINGS AND FACILITIES REMAIN CLOSED TO STUDENTS BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS, SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THEY STILL HOPE TO END THE ACADEMIC YEAR BY EARLY JUNE.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THE SCHOOL YEAR IS SET TO END JUNE 2ND:

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS HE KNOWS IT’S A FRUSTRATING TIME TO NOT HAVE CLASSES IN SESSION, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ABOUT TO GRADUATE:

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS HE’S NOT SURE WHAT FORM COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES WILL TAKE SHAPE AS YET:

THOSE CEREMONIES WOULD TAKE PLACE HOPEFULLY AROUND MAY 23RD.