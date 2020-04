STANTON COUNTY IS THE LATEST NEBRASKA COUNTY TO REPORT ITS FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19.

ELKHORN LOGAN VALLEY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE PATIENT IS A MAN IN HIS 60’S WITH NO UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS.

THEY SAY THE CASE HAS NO OBVIOUS ORIGIN SO IS CONSIDERED A CASE OF COMMUNITY SPREAD.

NEBRASKA’S TOTAL POSITIVE CASES AS OF TUESDAY MORNING HAVE REACHED 412, WITH 6462 NEGATIVE TESTS.

NINE NEBRASKANS HAVE DIED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.