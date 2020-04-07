SANFORD TO DONATE $150,000 TO SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND

South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, the owner of First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard, announced Tuesday that he will donate $150,000 to the Siouxland Recovery Fund to aid in helping those impacted by COVID-19.

Sanford is challenging others in the community to step up and match his donation for relief in Siouxland.

The donations will be used to support non-profit organizations providing direct help or support services to people impacted by the pandemic.

Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland, says “The Siouxland Recovery Fund Board will review & provide accountability for all funds and will review applications received from local groups who’ve stepped up to meet the needs.”

Matching gifts can be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund online at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com or at any Security National Bank or Wells Fargo Bank drive through or overnight deposit box location throughout Siouxland.

Donations may also be mailed to the Siouxland Recovery Fund c/o United Way of Siouxland at 701 Steuben St. Sioux City, IA 51101.