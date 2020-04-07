REPAIRS OF FIRE DAMAGED I-29 BRIDGE TO BEGIN

Replacement of the fire-damaged bridge deck on Interstate 29 at Perry Creek will begin Thursday morning.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says that will require shifting northbound Interstate 29 traffic to the southbound lanes with two lanes of traffic in each direction.

The northbound exit ramp to Wesley Parkway will also be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 9th.

The work will continue through Monday, June 15th, weather permitting.

Also, at 8 a.m. this Saturday, April 11th, the southbound I-29 exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard will be closed to install a tower light.

The ramp is expected to reopen to traffic at noon Saturday.