IOWA COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES TOP 1000

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there were 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday to bring the state’s total to 1,048 positive cases.

Governor Kim Reynolds says a trio of counties reported their first case:

Sarah Reistter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says a significant number of positive cases involve health care workers in the state:

One additional death was reported in Benton County, an elderly adult over the age of 81, that brings Iowa’s coronavirus death toll to 26.

Twelve of those deaths have been from long term care facility residents.

Reistter identified three facilities with a significant number of positive cases:

Woodbury County had no new positive cases identified Tuesday, but had one included in this total from Monday.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals include: