IOWA COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES TOP 1000

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there were 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday to bring the state’s total to 1,048 positive cases.
Governor Kim Reynolds says a trio of counties reported their first case:
OC…….341 recovered. :21
Sarah Reistter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says a significant number of positive cases involve health care workers in the state:
OC………..and stays well. :14
One additional death was reported in Benton County, an elderly adult over the age of 81, that brings Iowa’s coronavirus death toll to 26.
Twelve of those deaths have been from long term care facility residents.
Reistter identified three facilities with a significant number of positive cases:
OC………..of Toledo. ;13
Woodbury County had no new positive cases identified Tuesday, but had one included in this total from Monday.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals include:
- Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
- Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)
- Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)