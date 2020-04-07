HEYING NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CRITTENTON CENTER

Sioux City’s Crittenton Center has a new executive director.

The Crittenton Board of Directors has hired Leslie Heying to lead the non-profit 125-year old agency that serves Siouxland children and families.

Heying started her career as a high school teacher before embarking on a career in marketing and fundraising.

She has held several leadership positions with Briar Cliff University, UnityPoint St. Luke’s and the Sioux City Diocese.

Heying is also the current chairman of the board for the United Way of Siouxland.

She will take over as Executive Director on April 13th.