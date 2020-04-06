WOODBURY TREASURER CLOSES DRIVE UP LANE BECAUSE OF HEAVY TRAFFIC

Woodbury County has closed it’s drive-up window to the Treasurer’s office located in the Trosper-Hoyt Building on Douglas Street.

Heavy traffic congestion and the blocking of the city streets with non-essential traffic is the reason for the closing.

Effective immediately, the drive-up window is closed until further notice.

Dealers will need to come to the alley door to drop off and pick-up work.

Customers who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or on the Woodbury County website, which is www.woodburycountyiowa.gov, then click on Treasurer’s department.

There is also a drop box next to the drive-up window and payments for Vehicle renewal and Tax will be accepted there.

Customers should not put cash in drop box; but a personal check, money order or cashier check only.

The Governor has extended the deadline for penalty on property tax and vehicle registration and titles to April 30th.