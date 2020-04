WOODBURY COUNTY NOW HAS 9 CASES OF COVID-19

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE PATIENT IS A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 18 AND 40.

A TOTAL OF 252 PEOPLE IN THE COUNTY HAVE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.

THAT MEANS ONLY 3 PER CENT OF THOSE TESTED HAVE TESTED POSITIVE AND 97 PER CENT WERE NEGATIVE.