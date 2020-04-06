REYNOLDS ADDS MORE BUSINESS CLOSINGS TO IOWA EMERGENCY DECLARATION

IOWA GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS ADDED A LONG LIST OF NEW BUSINESS CLOSINGS EFFECTIVE 8AM TUESDAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH:
REYNOLDS SIGNED A NEW PROCLAMATION MONDAY CONTINUING THE STATE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARATION IN THE STATE’S EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19.
THE PROCLAMATION ALSO CALLS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT TO ASSIST IN THE ENFORCEMENT OF THE MITIGATION EFFORTS.
COMMISSIONER STEPHEN BAYENS OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THOSE IGNORING THE DIRECTIVE COULD BE CHARGED WITH A MISDEMEANOR:
GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS LIKELY NEARING ITS PEAK NUMBER OF CASES AND THIS WEEK IS CRITICAL FOR THE STATE:
78 MORE POSITIVE CASES WERE REPORTED MONDAY, BRINGING THE STATE’S TOTAL TO 946.
THREE MORE PEOPLE DIED BRINGING THE STATE’S DEATH TOLL TO 25.
99 IOWANS ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 WHILE 284 HAVE RECOVERED FROM IT.
According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported:
- Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)
- Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
- Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)