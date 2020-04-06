REYNOLDS ADDS MORE BUSINESS CLOSINGS TO IOWA EMERGENCY DECLARATION

IOWA GOVERNOR REYNOLDS HAS ADDED A LONG LIST OF NEW BUSINESS CLOSINGS EFFECTIVE 8AM TUESDAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH:

OC……….AND CAMPGROUNDS. :23

REYNOLDS SIGNED A NEW PROCLAMATION MONDAY CONTINUING THE STATE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARATION IN THE STATE’S EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19.

THE PROCLAMATION ALSO CALLS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT TO ASSIST IN THE ENFORCEMENT OF THE MITIGATION EFFORTS.

COMMISSIONER STEPHEN BAYENS OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THOSE IGNORING THE DIRECTIVE COULD BE CHARGED WITH A MISDEMEANOR:

OC………….THE GOVERNOR’S ORDERS. :22

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS LIKELY NEARING ITS PEAK NUMBER OF CASES AND THIS WEEK IS CRITICAL FOR THE STATE:

OC…………..SOCIAL DISTANCING. :18

78 MORE POSITIVE CASES WERE REPORTED MONDAY, BRINGING THE STATE’S TOTAL TO 946.

THREE MORE PEOPLE DIED BRINGING THE STATE’S DEATH TOLL TO 25.

99 IOWANS ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 WHILE 284 HAVE RECOVERED FROM IT.

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported:

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include: