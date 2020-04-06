IOWA FARMERS MAY NOW GROW INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Iowa farmers may begin growing a new crop this year in their fields.

The U-S-D-A recently approved the state’s plan for hemp production and producers can now start applying for a hemp license.

Robin Pruisner is overseeing the plan for the state ag department and says a public hearing Wednesday is the final step.

OC……….more hiccup. :08

Pruisner says the U-S-D-A approved the plan pretty much as presented and that all the information to apply for a hemp license is online.

OC……….that is required” :22

She says farmers should really review the market before moving forward:

OC…….last year” :21

The public hearing is set for 9-10 a-m central time via teleconference.

You can participate by calling 866-685-1580 and entering code 0009990941#.

Detailed instructions on how to apply for a hemp license are available at iowaagriculture.gov/hemp.

This commercial hemp production program does not legalize the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for human consumption, extraction or processing in Iowa.

Radio Iowa/Photo from Iowa Hemp Industries Association