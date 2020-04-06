BLOOD PLASMA DONATIONS SOUGHT FROM RECOVERED COVID-19 PATIENTS

LifeServe Blood Center is actively working with the FDA and area hospitals to collect convalescent plasma from healthy, recovered COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma is beginning to be used as an investigative treatment for COVID-19 patients.

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that attack the virus.

The center is seeking individuals who received a positive laboratory confirmation of the virus, have since successfully recovered from COVID-19 (28 days free of any symptoms), and have a physician referral document.

Walk in donors will not be accepted and an appointment must be scheduled.

Donated plasma from healthy donors who have recovered from COVID-19 is being trialed now, even before final scientific trials have been completed, to determine the effectiveness of the treatment.

The initial trials are promising but the need for qualified donors is critical to determine the on-going effectiveness.

For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.