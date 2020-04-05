MOST IOWA CRIMINAL TRIALS PPD TO MID-JULY

The Iowa Supreme Court has issued an order suspending grand jury hearings and criminal jury trials until mid-July in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the order last week that says trials and hearings already in progress will continue, but those that have not begun have been postponed.

Non-jury criminal trials, in which a judge issues a verdict, are scheduled to resume June 1st under the order.

Grand juries and jury trials scheduled through June are now pushed back until at least July 13th.