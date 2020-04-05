185TH MEMBERS TAKE PART IN JOINT COVID-19 TASK FORCE

Soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade 34th Infantry Combat Team have joined Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing to establish Joint Task Force West at the Air National Guard facility in Sioux City.

Army Major Matt Parrino says it’s unique of the three military task forces in Iowa responding to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The joint operations center will provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa and will facilitate a faster response capability as needed:

Major Parrino says vehicles are available for deployment where necessary:

Soldiers from other units have delivered over 280 pallets of supplies to more than 90 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Similar Iowa National Guard operations centers are currently active in Johnston and Iowa City.

Photo by MSgt. Vince DeGroot