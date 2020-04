WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 8TH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS HAD AN 8TH PERSON TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THAT PERSON IS A MALE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 TO 80.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE HAVE BEEN 220 NEGATIVE TESTS REPORTED BY THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN CHECKED FOR THE NEW CORONAVIRUS STRAIN.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH MANAGER TARA GEDDES SAYS THAT COUNTY HAS ITS FIRST CASE OF COVID-19:

OC………THIS PARTICULAR INDIVIDUAL. :18

GEDDES SAYS HEALTH OFFICIALS EXPECT TO SEE MORE POSITIVE CASES IN THE FUTURE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

SHE ENCOURAGES ALL RESIDENTS TO MAKE PREVENTION A PRIORITY.