REYNOLDS ADDRESSES SHELTER IN PLACE CONCERNS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has addressed complaints from some medical professionals and Democratic lawmakers on why the she has not ordered a mandatory shelter-in-place order for the state.

Speaking at her Friday afternoon news conference, Reynolds says the various mandates she has ordered are just as effective as what other states have done:

The governor says the issue has unfortunately been very divisive among some Iowans:

Eli Percenevich, an epidemiologist physician overseeing infection prevention research at the University of Iowa, says the metrics Reynolds uses to decide her response isn’t staying ahead of the growth of infections and deaths.

He joins Iowa Democratic legislative and congressional leaders in calling on Reynolds to issue a stay at home order.

The number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus increased by 85 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 699.

The Department of Public Health says the latest cases were scattered through 31 counties, from Lyon County in the state’s northwest corner to Van Buren County in southeast Iowa.

Polk County had 13 cases and Linn County had 14.

No additional deaths were reported in Iowa.