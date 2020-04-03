RAVINE PARK CONTROLLED BURN SET FOR MONDAY

If you live in Morningside and see smoke coming from the Ravine Park area on Monday, don’t be alarmed.

The city will be conducting a prescribed burn for Ravine Park on April 6th, conducted by a certified and insured contractor.

The public is asked to avoid the area and not interfere with the prescribed burn operations.

It will be a ground level fire to help thin out dead vegetation and reduce the growth of invasive species.

The fire will not be set to the tree canopy and a control line has been put in place around the area to be burned.

Ravine Park will remain closed for at least one week after the prescribed burn to ensure all hot spots have gone out.

Grant funding for the project has been provided through the Iowa State Revolving Fund Clean Water Sponsored Projects Program.

Photo provided