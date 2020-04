NOEM EXPECTS COVID-19 TO PEAK IN SOUTH DAKOTA IN MID-JUNE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE EXPECTS HER STATE WILL BE DEALING WITH THE CORONAVIRUS THROUGH THE SUMMER.

NOEM SAYS THE LATEST PROJECTIONS SHOWS SOUTH DAKOTA WON’T REACH A PEAK IN PATIENT NUMBERS UNTIL JUNE:

GOVERNOR NOEM SAYS HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE INCREASED THEIR PREDICTION OF HOW MANY RESIDENTS COULD BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 TO 265,000 TO 600,000 RESIDENTS, ALTHOUGH MANY WILL HAVE LITTLE OR NO SYMPTOMS:

NOEM PREDICTS THE STATE WILL NEED UP TO 5000 HOSPITAL BEDS AND 1300 VENTILATORS AT THE PEAK.

SHE SAYS SHE WILL NOT ORDER THE STATE’S RESIDENTS TO SHELTER IN PLACE, BECAUSE THAT WOULD MEAN SUSTAINING A SHUTDOWN PROBABLY THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER.