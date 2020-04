Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Matthew McDermott as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.

McDermott, of West Des Moines, currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid and practices law in Des Moines.

He and has been an active leader in numerous other community organizations.

McDermott is the governor’s fourth appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.

He fills the vacancy that arose because of the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.