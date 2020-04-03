JOBLESS SHOULD FILE CLAIM SOONER THAN LATER

Iowa Workforce Development has seen more than 100-thousand unemployment claims in the last two weeks, but not everyone who has been laid off or lost their job may have filed.

Iowa Workforce Deputy Director, Ryan West, encourages anyone impacted by COVID-19 to file:

OC……………navigate through” :12

West says employers pay into the unemployment fund quarterly, and that information is used to determine your eligibility.

The federal CARES Act was recently passed that will allow more people to file for unemployment.

West says they are not ready yet to pay that part out.

OC……..the dept. of labor. :15

He suggests if you will fall under the CARES Act provisions that you should go ahead and file to get into the system.

OC……..weekly claims” :08

West says they have been working to get everyone’s claims processed, and that there will be some delays, but they will work through it.