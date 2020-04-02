WESTERN IOWA TECH EXTENDS ONLINE LEARNING THROUGH SPRING SEMESTER END

Western Iowa Tech Community College will extend online format learning for the remainder of the spring semester.

School officials say the Sioux City, Cherokee, and Denison campuses will remain closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residence halls will remain open to students who wish to stay on-campus and food service will continue to be provided.

Support services including tutoring, counseling and disability services remain available for students.

The spring graduation ceremony scheduled for May 14th will be moved to a virtual format.

All events scheduled to be held at Western Iowa Tech Community College are cancelled through May 14th.

A list of resources and departmental contacts can be found at www.witcc.edu/covid19.