TWO YEAR MYRTLE ST REBUILD BEGINS MONDAY

Residents along Myrtle Street in the old Crescent Park School area of Sioux City will be affected by a road reconstruction project that begins next Monday.

Myrtle Street from West 23rd Street to West Clifton Street will be rebuilt over the next two construction seasons in four phases.

The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from just south of West 26th Street to West Clifton Street with city utilities such as water, storm and sanitary sewer also replaced.

The first stage will close Myrtle Street from West 23rd Street to just south of West 27th Street.

Stage two will close Myrtle Street from West 27th Street to just south of West Willis Street.

Those stages should be completed this year.

Stages three and four in 2021 will close Myrtle from West Willis to West Clifton.