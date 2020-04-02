TWO HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROLLOVER (Update)

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle, roll-over accident in Plymouth County Thursday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says the accident happened about eight miles west of Le Mars on County Road C-38 at Heron Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

The driver, 33-year-old Corey Jurrens, and his passenger, 32-year-old Heather Ortmann, both of Le Mars, were transported to Mercy One Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was a total loss and the accident remains under investigation.

Updated 1:58pm 4/2/20

———————————————

A Plymouth County Sheriff’s Deputy says the accident happened about eight miles west of Le Mars on County Road C-38 just after 9:45 a.m.

Both victims, a male and a female, were transported to a Sioux City hospital.

Their names have not been released and the accident remains under investigation.

Photo by Dennis Morrice