RICKETTS EXTENDS MANDATE TO CLOSE NEBRASKA SCHOOLS THROUGH MAY

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has extended the closure of the state’s schools through May 31st.

That also includes suspending all extracurricular school activities through May 31st.

Nebraska now has 255 positive cases of COVID-19.

The sixth death related to the coronavirus disease was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.

The victim was a Gage County resident in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

She was also that county’s first case.