The University of Nebraska system campuses will provide bed space as needed in their dorms for residents in the state who need to self-quarantine.

Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement at his Thursday afternoon news conference:

OC………..to do that. :12

Ricketts gave examples of who might use those beds:

OC…………..available for that. :18

The agreement with the university system includes food and janitorial services for those staying in the campus dorm rooms.