MORE CHANGES FOR POWERBALL GAME JACKPOTS

Lottery revenue has been dropping because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s causing more changes in the Powerball game that take effect after the April 8 drawing.

Following April 8th’s drawing, the guaranteed starting jackpot in Powerball will be eliminated as will the minimum amount that the jackpot would increase between drawings.

Powerball officials will determine the starting jackpot amount and any jackpot growth between drawings, and will announce those details before each drawing.

Lottery officials say the adjustments are to ensure that Powerball ticket sales can support the game’s jackpot and other prizes.

It’s the second announcement of adjustments in the game within two weeks.

The jackpot for Saturday’s April 4th drawing remains an estimated $180 million annuity with a $144.8 million lump-sum option.

If the jackpot is won on Saturday, it will reset to a guaranteed $20 million annuity for the drawing on April 8th.