IOWA SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH APRIL BUT ASKED TO RESUME LESSONS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS EXTENDED HER MANDATE TO CLOSE IOWA SCHOOLS THROUGH APRIL 30TH.

THE GOVERNOR IS STILL HOPEFUL IOWA SCHOOLS CAN EVENTUALLY REOPEN:

ANN LEBO, DIRECTOR OF IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, SAYS SCHOOLS IN THE STATE MUST DECIDE IN THE MEANTIME HOW TO FINISH EDUCATING THEIR STUDENTS ONLINE THIS ACADEMIC YEAR:

LEBO SAYS THOSE SCHOOL DISTRICTS THAT DON’T RESUME LESSONS WILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE THEIR STUDENTS MAKE UP THE WORK LATER:

THE IOWA EDUCATION DEPARTMENT’S WEBSITE WILL HAVE A VARIETY OF RESOURCES FOR TEACHERS TO USE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS SHE KNOWS IT’S A DIFFICULT TIME FOR IOWA’S TEACHERS AND STUDENTS, AND THANKED EDUCATORS FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGES.