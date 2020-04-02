IOWA COVID-19 CASES TOP 600 MARK (Update)

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases.

That includes Wednesday’s three new cases in Woodbury County.

Monona County’s sixth case was also reported Thursday, an adult over the age of 81 who had close contact with another person who had tested positive.

According to IDPH, two additional deaths were reported; 2 older adults (61-80) of Linn County.

That brings Iowa’s death toll to eleven.

Governor Kim Reynold’s has also extended the state’s emergency proclamation through the end of this month:

OC……….through April 30th. :21

That order also applies to the closure of the state’s public schools.

The Iowa Legislature also plans to extend its suspension through April 30th.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A public hotline remains in use for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Updated 4:28pm 4/2/20