Doyle Named WBCA All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle has been named to the WBCA All-America team, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday.



Doyle is one of 10 student-athletes to be named a WBCA All-American, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor. Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic, and Megan Gustafson were named WBCA All-Americans preceding Doyle.

The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Doyle has been named to three All-America teams, including Associated Press (third team), United States Basketball Writers Association (third team), and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

