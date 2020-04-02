DAKOTA CITY & LE MARS ANNOUNCE PLAYGROUND CLOSURES

Two more area cities have decided to close their public playground areas.

Le Mars has announced that public playground equipment, basketball courts and restrooms will be closed immediately until further notice.

Equipment will be taped off and signs posted.

The City of Le Mars may reevaluate the usage of other City park amenities.

Dakota City is temporarily closing public playgrounds, baseball fields, basketball & tennis courts, shelters, soccer fields, and Cottonwood Cove Campground for public use.

The Jim Cahill Memorial Trail and the parks themselves will remain open for public use.

The boat ramp with access to the Missouri River will remain open.