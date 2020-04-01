WOODBURY COUNTY CLOSES PARK BUILDINGS & PLAYGROUND AREAS

Woodbury County has closed all of the playgrounds at the parks operated by the County Conservation Board until further notice.

This includes playgrounds at Browns Lake – Bigelow Park, Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, Southwood Conservation Area, Fowler Forest Preserve and the Nature Playscape at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

This is in response to the Coronavirus and COVID-19 exposure concerns.

Additionally, Woodbury County facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake, Southwood Conservation Area and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and Building are closed to the public.

The Woodbury County Park areas will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, bird watching and general recreation.

Trails and roadways remain open, but pressurized water systems, restrooms and facilities are not available.

Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park remains open.