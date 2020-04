THREE MORE POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES IN WOODBURY COUNTY

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THAT THREE WOMEN IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THAT MAKES SEVEN POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTY.

HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY TWO OF THE WOMEN ARE BETWEEN AGES 18-40 AND THE OTHER IS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 AND 60.

ALL THREE ARE CURRENTLY RECOVERING AT THEIR HOMES.