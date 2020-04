SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO ALSO CLOSE SOME OUTDOOR FACILITIES

South Sioux City is also closing down many of its outdoor park and athletic facilities.

Starting Thursday, April 2nd, the South Sioux baseball fields, basketball courts, shelters, soccer fields and playgrounds will be closed to public use in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Restrooms will also be closed until further notice.

Walking trails and parks themselves will remain open.

Fishing at Crystal Cove and at Missouri River public access points will also continue to be open.