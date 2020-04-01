SOME LOCAL HOMELESS GET TEMPORARY STAY IN SIOUX CITY DOWNTOWN HOTELS

Sioux City’s Warming Shelter closed a month earlier than expected last week because of COVID-19, putting many of the city’s homeless back on the street.

City Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid says many who stayed there have been provided temporary shelter in downtown hotels:

OC……..night before it closed. :11

Wanderscheid says each homeless person was provided a voucher through a federally funded program to pay for their temporary quarters:

OC……..the next morning. :14

The vouchers are good through April 15th, and Wanderscheid and her staff are already working to find other placement for those who were displaced from the shelter:

OC……….securing housing. :18

The Ramada, Holiday Inn and Sioux City hotel are the three downtown hotels providing the temporary rooms for the people displaced from the Warming Shelter.