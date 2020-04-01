SIOUX CITY CLOSES PARK PLAYGROUNDS, TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS

Sioux City has closed all public playgrounds, tennis courts and basketball courts; as well as the skate park, dog park, Cone Park Lodge, and park restrooms and shelters until further notice.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore says it’s to reduce social gatherings of large groups to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Salvatore knows this will not be a popular decision with many people, but the city wants to keep everyone safe by following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of this infectious disease:

The Cook Park Basketball Courts and Riverside and Leif Erickson Park Tennis Courts will be locked.

Caution tape will be used to restrict access to all playground equipment.

The Bacon Creek Dog Park will be locked and inaccessible.

Sioux City parks and bike trails will remain open for residents to walk, run and bike on.