REYNOLDS PRAISES STATE DENTISTS FOR P-P-E DONATIONS

Medical supplies such as surgical masks and gloves have been running in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds paid tribute in her daily news conference Wednesday to a profession that is helping ease that shortage:

Wednesday the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19.

That brings the total as of April 1st to 549 positive cases.

Two additional deaths of elderly adults age 81 or older were reported in Polk and Washington Counties to bring the state’s death toll to nine.

There has been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)