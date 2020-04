NEW SITES ADDED TO FREE SACK LUNCH PROGRAM

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS ADDED THREE MORE FREE MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES TO PROVIDE SACK LUNCHES TO LOCAL CHILDREN.

THE NEW SITES ARE LOCATED ST THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AT 2101 COURT STREET, CECELIA PARK AT THE CORNER OF MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND INDIANA STREET AND AT MORNINGSIDE COUNTRY ESTATES LOCATED AT 1331 SOUTH MAPLE STREET.

MEALS WILL BE SERVED TO CHILDREN AGES ONE THROUGH 18 AT THOSE SITES FROM 12:35PM UNTIL 1:15PM MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS A MENU POSTED EACH DAY ON THEIR WEBSITE AND NOW SERVES THE SACK LUNCHES AT 27 LOCATIONS.