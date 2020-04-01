NEBRASKA UNIVERSITY SYSTEM CANCELS GRADUATION CEREMONIES

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of May graduation ceremonies at the state’s four University of Nebraska system campuses.

Officials say the Lincoln campus intends to hold an online event, and the May graduates have been invited to attend August, December, May 2021 ceremonies or other future commencement.

University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates will be recognized through an online streaming commencement on May 8th.

The Kearney campus plans to combine commencements for spring and summer graduates on July 31st.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha plans to hold virtual ceremonies May 7th and 9th.