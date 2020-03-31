THREE OF 4 WOODBURY COVID-19 CASES HAVE RECOVERED

Iowa has nearly 500 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds gave the updated figures at her daily afternoon news conference:

OC…………that have recovered. :13

A middle aged Iowan in Muscatine County has died, becoming the seventh in the state to die from COVID-19.

Woodbury County currently remains at 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One of the cases is recovering at home, and three of the cases have recovered.

Reported data indicates that 143 tests have been conducted on Woodbury County residents. This number includes only tests that are complete

Sioux, Clay and Harrison counties each reported one new case of the coronavirus in western Iowa.