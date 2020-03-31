SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS PASS EMERGENCY MEASURES BY PHONE

South Dakota lawmakers approved several emergency measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic in a session that dragged into early Tuesday morning.

Legislators refused Governor Kristi Noem’s request that her secretary of health be granted the power to order businesses closed during a health emergency.

Many conservative lawmakers remained wary of granting broad powers to the government during the crisis.

It was a historic day in the Capitol as legislators convened and voted on bills remotely through conference calls in order to follow social distancing guidelines.