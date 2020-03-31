NEBRASKA PATROL PROMOTES NEW REGIONAL COMMANDER

The Nebraska State Patrol has a new commander for operations in northeast Nebraska, based in Norfolk.

Dain Hicks has been promoted to the position of Troop B Captain.

The 48-year-old Hicks is a 22-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, serving in Carrier Enforcement, Patrol Division, Police Service Dog Division, and the NSP Training Academy.

He has most recently been stationed in Grand Island at the Training Academy, while also serving as the commander for the Hazardous Device Technicians unit.

Hicks also served in the United State Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995 and joined NSP in 1998.